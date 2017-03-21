Marinersa Shawn Oa Malley expected to undergo appendectomy
Utilityman Shawn O'Malley was scheduled to undergo an emergency appendectomy Tuesday night after being hospitalized earlier in the day because of severe stomach cramps. O'Malley, 29, was one of two leading candidates, along with Taylor Motter, to break camp as the Mariners' utilityman.
