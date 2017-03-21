Mariners welcome stars back from Classic

Mariners welcome stars back from Classic

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The big boys are back, at least most of them for the Mariners, who on Tuesday looked a lot more like the group fans can expect to see with the return of Robinson Cano , Nelson Cruz , Jean Segura and Felix Hernandez following the ouster of their teams from the "They're all in good spirits, ready to go, ready to get the season rolling," said manager Scott Servais, who now only is missing closer Edwin Diaz from his Major League camp.

