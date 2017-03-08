Mariners swap Venditte for outfielder Curletta
Switch pitcher Pat Venditte is switching teams once again, as the Mariners traded the ambidextrous hurler to the Phillies on Sunday for Minor League outfielder Joey Curletta. , posted a 5.73 ERA over 22 innings in 15 relief appearances with the Blue Jays and Mariners last season.
