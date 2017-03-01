Mariners split squads swept; Felix gets better over 3 innings of work
On the first day when departures to the World Baseball Classic gutted their lineup, the Mariners were forced to split their remaining roster for a pair of games. Felix Hernandez got better as he worked through his three innings against Oakland at Peoria Stadium.
