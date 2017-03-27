Mariners ride Taylor Motter's hot bat and good bullpen to beat Reds 7-6
The starting pitching of Drew Smyly in his last extended start of spring training Sunday was a day he'd just as soon forget. The five innings of bullpen work for the Mariners against the Reds, though, was the kind of day they wouldn't mind seeing repeat itself again and again and again during the 2017 regular season.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
