Mariners ride Taylor Motter's hot bat...

Mariners ride Taylor Motter's hot bat and good bullpen to beat Reds 7-6

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The starting pitching of Drew Smyly in his last extended start of spring training Sunday was a day he'd just as soon forget. The five innings of bullpen work for the Mariners against the Reds, though, was the kind of day they wouldn't mind seeing repeat itself again and again and again during the 2017 regular season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC