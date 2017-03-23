Mariners option Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma
The Mariners simply didn't see enough this spring from first baseman Dan Vogelbach to merit a roster spot and optioned him Thursday to Triple-A Tacoma prior to their game against San Francisco in Scottsdale. "We thought it best to slide him to the other side and get him going in the minor leagues," manager Scott Servais said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC