Mariners option No. 10 prospect Vogelbach to Triple-A
Rookie Daniel Vogelbach , who was expected to open the season as Seattle's starting first baseman, instead was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. The move means veteran Danny Valencia will be Seattle's starter at first base and utility man Taylor Motter can fill in as his backup when needed.
