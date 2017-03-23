Mariners option No. 10 prospect Vogel...

Mariners option No. 10 prospect Vogelbach to Triple-A

8 hrs ago

Rookie Daniel Vogelbach , who was expected to open the season as Seattle's starting first baseman, instead was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. The move means veteran Danny Valencia will be Seattle's starter at first base and utility man Taylor Motter can fill in as his backup when needed.

