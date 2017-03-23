Mariners option 1B Daniel Vogelbach t...

Mariners option 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma

PEORIA, Ariz. - The Seattle Mariners have optioned first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma, meaning Danny Valencia will be the everyday first baseman when the regular season begins.

