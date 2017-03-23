Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/17: Ariel Miranda, Rougned Odor, and Cory Abbott
Happy Sunday everyone! At this time next week the Mariners will have played their final Cactus League game, and will be heading to Houston for Opening Day. We're almost there! Seattle optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to AAA; reassigned C Sebastian Valle to minor league camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC