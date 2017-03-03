Mariners Lose Big 8-2 Against Struggling Texas Rangers
The Mariners faced a much greater challenge today against the Texas Rangers than they were probably expecting. The struggling Rangers were able to confuse the M's batters and pitchers in the M's 8-2 loss versus their AL West division rival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|5 hr
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC