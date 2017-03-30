Mariners Log: 2017 Season Preview Part III - The Infield - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST

Mariners Log: 2017 Season Preview Par...

Mariners Log: 2017 Season Preview Part III - The Infield

When you start to describe the Seattle Mariners' team strengths, you don't get too deep into the conversation before you start talking about the infield, specifically Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager . Add in the guy who led the N.L. in base hits and a top prospect and you have all the ingredients for a successful campaign.

