Mariners lining up their rotation as ...

Mariners lining up their rotation as spring camp moves into closing days

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

With Felix Hernandez back on the mound Thursday against San Francisco and in top form in his first start since returning from the World Baseball Classic, the Mariners' rotation is beginning to fall into place. Hernandez is - no surprise - slotted to start the season opener for the ninth straight year when the Mariners play the Astros on April 3 in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC