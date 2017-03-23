Mariners lining up their rotation as spring camp moves into closing days
With Felix Hernandez back on the mound Thursday against San Francisco and in top form in his first start since returning from the World Baseball Classic, the Mariners' rotation is beginning to fall into place. Hernandez is - no surprise - slotted to start the season opener for the ninth straight year when the Mariners play the Astros on April 3 in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC