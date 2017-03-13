Mariners injury updates: Shae Simmons' MRI reveals muscle...
What was initially diagnosed as a minor issue for Mariners reliever Shae Simmons by the team's medical staff was confirmed by a MRI. Simmons, who left Sunday's game with stiffness in his forearm, has a muscular strain in his right forearm and no structural damage to his surgically repaired elbow.
