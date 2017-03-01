Mariners have their very own Piano Man in Tyler O'Neill - Wed, 01 Mar 2017 PST
When you think of Mariners prospect Tyler O'Neill, the first mental images are of towering home runs, laser line drives, a chiseled frame of a body builder much like his father, Terry, a one-time Mr. Canada winner, and nonstop intensity in every action on the baseball field. But after Sunday, his teammates and the Mariners coaching staff will also think of him having the gentle touch and finger dexterity of a trained pianist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|4 hr
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC