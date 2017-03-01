Mariners have their very own Piano Man in Tyler O'Neill - Wed, 01 Mar 2017 PST

When you think of Mariners prospect Tyler O'Neill, the first mental images are of towering home runs, laser line drives, a chiseled frame of a body builder much like his father, Terry, a one-time Mr. Canada winner, and nonstop intensity in every action on the baseball field. But after Sunday, his teammates and the Mariners coaching staff will also think of him having the gentle touch and finger dexterity of a trained pianist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.