Mariners have decisions to make before opening day - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST

Mariners have decisions to make before opening day - Mon, 20 Mar 2017

The Seattle Mariners open the season two weeks from Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and an interminable spring training lengthened by the World Baseball Classic will come to an end. Seattle returns all but one of its remaining players absent from big-league camp because of the WBC on Tuesday and will begin the push to prepare for a season with postseason expectations.

