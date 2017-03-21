Mariners have decisions to make before opening day - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST
The Seattle Mariners open the season two weeks from Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and an interminable spring training lengthened by the World Baseball Classic will come to an end. Seattle returns all but one of its remaining players absent from big-league camp because of the WBC on Tuesday and will begin the push to prepare for a season with postseason expectations.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
