Mariners finalize their projected opening day 25-man roster

While they won't officially submit it until Sunday morning, the Mariners have made the final decisions on their 25-man roster for opening day on Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The team announced a slew of roster moves on Friday afternoon to get to their projected 25. They won't submit the roster to Major League Baseball until just before the 9 a.m. Sunday deadline in case of a freak injury on Friday or Saturday to a player.

