Mariners Fans New Favorite Player: Right Fielder Mitch Haniger
New Mariners right fielder, Mitch Haniger was acquired Nov. 23 from the Diamondback along with Jean Segura and Zac Curtis for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte. Haniger very well may end up being the best player involved in that trade.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|6 hr
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
