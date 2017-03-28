Mariners Already Preparing A Back-Up ...

Mariners Already Preparing A Back-Up Plan If Gallardo Continues To Falter?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SoDo Mojo

One of the reasons teams have spring training is to see how their new players will fit in with the club. In the case of this year's Mariners squad, seeing newly acquired, Yovani Gallardo, struggle at both the World Baseball Classic and during spring ball has put the organization on notice that maybe they should have replacements lined up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... 7 hr Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Tue SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC