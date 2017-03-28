Mariners Already Preparing A Back-Up Plan If Gallardo Continues To Falter?
One of the reasons teams have spring training is to see how their new players will fit in with the club. In the case of this year's Mariners squad, seeing newly acquired, Yovani Gallardo, struggle at both the World Baseball Classic and during spring ball has put the organization on notice that maybe they should have replacements lined up.
