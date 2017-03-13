Mariners 9, Royals (SS) 2: De Jong solid in start, Powell leads attack

What awaits the Mariners on Friday is exactly what the Cactus League schedule summoned up Thursday for Kansas City - playing a split-squad doubleheader with several key players still away on duty in the World Baseball Classic. The Mariners took advantage by sprinting to a big early lead, thanks to three Royals errors, before coasting their way to a 9-2 victory at Surprise Stadium.

