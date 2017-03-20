Mariners 6, Giants 5: Controlling the zone pays another dividend

For the second straight day, the Mariners rallied for a victory in their last at-bat because a collection of their minor-league players refused to expand their strike zone with the game on the line. Three walks in the eighth inning, including two with the bases loaded, preceded Mike Freeman's sacrifice fly in a three-run burst that produced a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Peoria Stadium.

