Mariners 11, Cubs 10: Three-run ninth...

Mariners 11, Cubs 10: Three-run ninth caps comeback from eight-run hole

2 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Shawn O'Malley's two-run single in the ninth inning Friday capped an improbable rally that lifted the Mariners to a second straight comeback victory over the Chicago Cubs. O'Malley's line drive to right field against Maikel Cleto punctuated a three-run ninth inning that produced an 11-10 walk-off victory in front of 12,201 - the biggest crowd of the spring at Peoria Stadium.

