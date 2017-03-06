Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF Martin...

Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF Martin serenaded on birthday

17 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A mariachi band was there to serenade Leonys Martin after he arrived in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse on his 29th birthday. The four-member band then remained the outfielder's constant companion throughout morning workouts Monday, filling the air on the back fields at the spring training complex with lively music.

