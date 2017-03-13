Love of baseball keeps Owings in the game
Micah Owings has stayed in luxury team hotel rooms on the glamorous road trips of the Major Leagues, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't love a plush basement suite all to himself. That's the situation he found himself in last summer, when his baseball journey took him to the York Revolution, an Independent League team, and to the home of Jim and Tracy Board, a local couple that decided to be a host family for the season.
