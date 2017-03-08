Leonys Martin looking for the right swing in his game - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST
You've likely seen the clips. The mariachi band that followed Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin around Monday on his 29th birthday won't soon be forgotten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC