Jon Gray sharp, Ian Desmond homers, but Rockies lose to Mariners
Ian Desmond hit his first home run of spring and the Rockies received an encouraging two-inning start from Jon Gray, but lost 4-3 to Seattle in front of a sellout crowd of 11,148 on Saturday. The Mariners won the game in the ninth on a Zach Shank single that drove in pinch runner Ian Miller.
