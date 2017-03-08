Jennings, Aquino, Dixon homer vs. Mariners

Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger , two trade acquisitions intended to add athleticism to Seattle's outfield, put some of that on display Saturday as the Mariners' topped the Reds, 7-6, in Cactus League play at Peoria Stadium. Dyson, the former Royals speedster, doubled twice, walked, stole two bases, forced a throwing error and scored a pair of runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.