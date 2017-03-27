Inbox: What's different about 2017 Mariners?
With Opening Day approaching fast, now is the perfect time to answer some fan questions in another edition of the Mariners Inbox. How is this year's speed experiment different from the Chone Figgins experiment from a few years ago? -- David F., Knoxville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|14 hr
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC