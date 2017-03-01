Gallardo seeks to rebound from poor f...

Gallardo seeks to rebound from poor first start before leaving Mariners for WBC

12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A rocky spring debut in the rear-view mirror, veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo looks to create a better impression Saturday with his new teammates before heading off to the World Baseball Classic. Gallardo is ticketed to pitch three innings when the Mariners travel to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for a game against the Colorado Rockies.

Chicago, IL

