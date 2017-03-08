Four players stand out as biggest sur...

Four players stand out as biggest surprises during Seattle Mariners' spring - Sat, 11 Mar 2017 PST

15 hrs ago

It's a spring cliche, but still true, that nearly every big-league camp produces somebody who emerges from off the radar to make a strong impression that, often, culminates in grabbing a roster spot. There are at least four early surprises in Mariners camp as spring training nears halftime: Outfielders Guillermo Heredia and Boog Powell along with relievers Casey Fien and James Pazos.

