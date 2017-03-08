Four early surprises to note as Marinersa camp nears midpoint

It's a spring clichA©, but still true, that virtually every big league camp produces somebody who emerges from off the radar to make a strong impression that often culminates in that somebody grabbing a roster spot. There are at least four early surprises in Mariners' camp as spring training nears halftime: outfielders Guillermo Heredia and Boog Powell, and relievers Casey Fien and James Pazos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.