Five-run sixth inning propels the Mariners to 7-4 win over the Indians
Lefty Drew Smyly made his first start of the Cactus League and his first appearance with the Mariners in an organized game. Smyly looked sharp, using all of his pitches and showing better than expected command with his offspeed pitches despite the dry air of Arizona.
