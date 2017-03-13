Fien looking like a find for Mariners' bullpen
In a bullpen group featuring some flame-throwing youngsters and big arms, Casey Fien has quietly gone about his business this spring. Fans aren't buzzing about the 33-year-old right-hander and though he was one of just two free-agent signees this offseason, most of the attention went to the multitude of trade acquisitions by general manager Jerry Dipoto.
