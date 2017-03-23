Felix Hernandez throws six shutout in...

Felix Hernandez throws six shutout innings in the Mariners' 9-2 rout of the Giants

13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The Mariners ace looked sharp, allowing just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in his last long outing of the spring. Huey Lewis may have spent an inning coaching first base Thursday in Scottsdale as the Mariners took on the Giants.

