Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Players from the Dominican Republic relax prior to the game against Puerto Rico in the second round of the World Baseball Classic in San Diego , California, USA 14 March 2017. Venezuela will play Italy tonight, with the victor of that game heading to San Diego to take on Team USA in the first round of Pool F matchups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb '17 SomethingPhartzz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC