Dodgers deal minor leaguer Chase De Jong to Seattle

The Dodgers sent minor-league right-hander Chase De Jong to the Seattle Mariners Wednesday in exchange for two players – shortstop Drew Jackson and right-hander Aneurys Zabala. De Jong, 22, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2015 and went 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.02 WHIP for Double-A Tulsa in 2016.

