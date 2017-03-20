Diaza s performance in WBC has Servais thinking about October
Edwin Diaz's wild ninth-inning ride Friday in closing out Puerto Rico's 6-5 victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic had manager Scott Servais thinking big. "What a great experience for him," Servais said.
