Diaza s performance in WBC has Servai...

Diaza s performance in WBC has Servais thinking about October

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Edwin Diaz's wild ninth-inning ride Friday in closing out Puerto Rico's 6-5 victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic had manager Scott Servais thinking big. "What a great experience for him," Servais said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Sat ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Mar 4 PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb '17 After phartz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC