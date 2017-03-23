Diaz to lose hairstyle, keep Classic emotion
The Mariners closer says he'll lose the hairstyle, reverting back to black, but he won't part with the emotion he displayed on the mound in key moments. "I want to show the same emotion here," the 23-year-old said after fist-pumping his way to a win and two saves during Puerto Rico's run.
