Diaz douses Netherlands' offense in extras

Mariners manager Scott Servais said recently from Arizona that he enjoyed watching his closer, Edwin Diaz , displaying emotion as the ninth-inning man for Puerto Rico's Servais must have had a great time Monday night, taking in the tour de force that Diaz supplied in Puerto Rico's 4-3 victory in a Classic semifinal matchup with the Netherlands at Dodger Stadium. Diaz, the electric, 22-year-old right-hander who struck out 88 batters in 51 2/3 innings as a Seattle rookie in 2016, was called upon by Puerto Rico manager Edwin Rodriguez to pitch the top of the 10th inning in a 3-3 tie and keep three of the Netherlands' best hitters at bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.