Danny Valencia is the Mariners' regular first baseman, which is actually just fine
As rosters are cut down with the regular season right around the corner, we'll be mildly surprised a few times in the next several days. Thursday marked one of those times, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, as the Mariners announced that slugging prospect Dan Vogelbach would start the season in Triple-A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC