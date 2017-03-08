Cruz's Classic performance a hit with...

Cruz's Classic performance a hit with Mariners

Read more: Seattle Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Mariners miss Nelson Cruz and their other teammates competing in the World Baseball Classic, but they certainly didn't miss what Cruz did -- and said -- in the Dominican Republic's "Awesome," manager Scott Servais said after watching his designated hitter launch the go-ahead three-run homer off Andrew Miller as the Dominicans came from five runs down.

