Countdown to Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day: D-25, Ketel Marte
We asked you to rank the 40-man roster along with the 16 non-roster invitees to spring training, and every day between now and the eve of Opening Day, we'll have a profile of one of those Diamondbacks . "We think there's definitely some upside in the bat and the defensive ability, and the speed and the athleticism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC