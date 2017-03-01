Competition heats up for duty as the ...

Competition heats up for duty as the Mariners' second bullpen lefty - Sat, 04 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

PEORIA, Ariz. - The first priority for the Mariners in determining who fills the role as the bullpen's second lefty is, really, the only priority: "Who is going to help us get off to a good start?" manager Scott Servais said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... 6 hr Picnic Phart 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Sat PutPharts 2
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut Mar 1 SpringPhartzz 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb 10 SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC