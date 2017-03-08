Competition for duty as utilityman and backup outfielder about to intensify

This much hasn't changed since the Mariners opened camp in mid-February: the only competition for roster spots outside of the bullpen concerns two jobs: utilityman and backup outfielder. And that competition should intensify beginning Wednesday night when the Mariners return from the first open date in their spring schedule by playing Cleveland at 6:10 p.m. Pacific time at Peoria Stadium.

