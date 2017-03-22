Cody Martin rocked, Mariners rolled by Angels - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Mariners started a projected member of the Triple-A Tacoma rotation Wednesday to avoid a big-league starter face a division opponent late in camp. Right-hander Cody Martin allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 9-8 loss to a Los Angeles Angels split squad at Peoria Stadium.

