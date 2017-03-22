Cody Martin rocked, Mariners rolled by Angels - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Mariners started a projected member of the Triple-A Tacoma rotation Wednesday to avoid a big-league starter face a division opponent late in camp. Right-hander Cody Martin allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 9-8 loss to a Los Angeles Angels split squad at Peoria Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC