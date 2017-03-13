Clayton Kershaw allows three home runs in loss to Mariners; Padres take other split-squad game
THE GAMES: A split-squad Dodgers team lost to the Seattle Mariners, 5-2, Friday night at Camelback Ranch, while a throwing error by second baseman Willie Calhoun allowed the go-ahead run to score in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres in the other split-squad game Friday night in Peoria. PITCHING REPORT: Against the Mariners, left-hander Clayton Kershaw stretched out to five innings and struck out eight but he also gave up six hits including three home runs .
