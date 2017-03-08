Classic departures giving De Jong added exposure
De Jong was the latest trade target of general manager Jerry Dipoto after being named the 2016 Texas League Pitcher of the Year for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' organization. The California native turned down his own chance to pitch for the Netherlands in the Classic because he wanted to focus on his first time being on a 40-man roster in Major League camp with the Dodgers.
