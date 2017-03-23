Cano, Cruz out as head cold affects clubhouse
Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz were both sent home sick Saturday as the Mariners continued dealing with a nasty cold virus that has hampered a number of players over the past few days. and played in games Tuesday and Wednesday before the issue first arose.
