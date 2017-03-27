Can Seager avoid another verse of April blues?
The calendar is now churning relentlessly toward the start of the regular season in April - a month that has not often been kind to Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager at the plate. A year ago, Seager batted just .159 in April.
