Building the Best Mariners Team: Introduction and Catcher

Building the best Mariners team is a difficult proposition and something that over the history of the Mariners has only really been accomplished a few times in history, and only mild success in 2014 and 2016 whilst I have been a Mariners fan. Success that could not unfortunately be included with a playoff berth, although we are all hoping that Jerry and his "A Trade a Day keeps the Doctor away" policy nets us Mariners fans that elusive playoff berth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.