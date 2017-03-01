Boring day, boring game, Mariners lose 8-2
Spring training can be fun to follow even from afar. Some days, we get to watch on TV as our beloved Mariners play and frolic and romp in the sun, with new players wearing the teal and gray for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|9 hr
|PutPharts
|2
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|Mar 1
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC